Don’t bring back RUGA through indigeneship amendment, Onitiri warns National Assembly

Lagos politician, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has warned that the constitutional amendment on indigeneship now before the National Assembly should not be used to re-introduce RUGA by the APC administration because Nigerians have rejected it ab initio.

He said the National Assembly should be cautious as any attempt to impose settlers on the indigenes would create crises which will be difficult to manage.

In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri accused those behind the constitutional amendments of a hidden agenda to re-introduce RUGA.

He pointed out that if the amendment sailed through, governors, who were the custodians of land under the Land Use Act, would be powerless.

“All the forests and forests resources under the control of the state governments would easily be taken over by armed herdsmen, Boko Haram and bandits who were already dislodging indigenes from their ancestral lands.

“I think what the National Assembly should concern itself with, is to make laws that would unite the people, particularly fiscal federalism based on composite nationalities within the federation,” Onitiri cautioned.

He pointed out that it was an abuse of legislative power and confided trust by the legislators to attempt to impose such constitutional illegality on the people who elected them to be their voice in the hallowed chambers.

He said posterity would not forgive the legislators who allowed themselves to be used against their own people.

Onitiri recalled that the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had announced on March 8, 2022, that the National Assembly would reconsider at least three proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution that had been rejected by the House earlier on.

They were amendments on foreigners married to Nigerian women, indigeneship, and that of 35 percent affirmative action in which women were asking for more space in the country’s political space.

Onitiri declared: “It is already in the constitution that every citizen has a right to live in any part of the country. But that right should not be abused to cause problems amongst the people, l mean between the settlers and indigenes.”

He advised the legislators to allow sleeping dogs to lie, for peace and progress to manifest in the country. They should not be used as agents of destabilization.

 

