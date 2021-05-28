Don’t bring Sharia to S’West, PFN warns Senate

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the South western part of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate.

To this end, the Christian body in a statement from the media office of PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, warned the Senate not to succumb to such agitation capable of further plunging the country into major religious crisis. The body said rather, the nation’s lawmakers should direct their energies towards solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property of the populace. “The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West. As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in so as to cause crisis,” the Fellowship asserted According to the body, the introduction of such law into the South West, would aim by its sponsors, at pitching the Christians against their Muslims counterparts.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late. Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South west; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” it further charged Continuing, the PFN noted that: “The secularity of our existence which is devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise. We shall resist this by every legal means at our disposal.” The Fellowship further averred that “Without the Sharia, we have always lived peacefully with our Muslim brothers.

We know that this is the handiwork of those who are hell bent in unsettling our country at all cost. But the good news is that: They have failed. As far as we are concerned, the proposal won’t fly and can never fly. It’s deadborn.” Meanwhile, the Christian organisation has calmed the frayed nerves of its members who appeared agitated over the development and have been bombarding the body’s leadership with inquiries, assuring that their interest would always be protected. In the same vein, it implored them to always comport themselves by not taking laws into their hands, appealing that they make peaceful coexistence their watchword.

Like this: Like Loading...