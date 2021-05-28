News Top Stories

Don’t bring Sharia to S’West, PFN warns Senate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the South western part of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate.

To this end, the Christian body in a statement from the media office of PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, warned the Senate not to succumb to such agitation capable of further plunging the country into major religious crisis. The body said rather, the nation’s lawmakers should direct their energies towards solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property of the populace. “The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West. As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in so as to cause crisis,” the Fellowship asserted According to the body, the introduction of such law into the South West, would aim by its sponsors, at pitching the Christians against their Muslims counterparts.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late. Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South west; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” it further charged Continuing, the PFN noted that: “The secularity of our existence which is devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise. We shall resist this by every legal means at our disposal.” The Fellowship further averred that “Without the Sharia, we have always lived peacefully with our Muslim brothers.

We know that this is the handiwork of those who are hell bent in unsettling our country at all cost. But the good news is that: They have failed. As far as we are concerned, the proposal won’t fly and can never fly. It’s deadborn.” Meanwhile, the Christian organisation has calmed the frayed nerves of its members who appeared agitated over the development and have been bombarding the body’s leadership with inquiries, assuring that their interest would always be protected. In the same vein, it implored them to always comport themselves by not taking laws into their hands, appealing that they make peaceful coexistence their watchword.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll never allow #EndSARS protests anywhere again –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned those planning to reenact the #EndSARS protests in the country against the action, saying the Force will not allow that to happen again. Saturday Telegraph recalls that peaceful protests across parts of the country against excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), were […]
News

Bandits kill 8 miners in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

No fewer than eight miners were reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex Company in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:00 pm on Friday, left eight persons dead, three women and five men.   However […]
News Top Stories

Reps peg election expenses for president at N5bn, govs N1bn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the amendment to the Electoral Act 2006, fixing the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate at a presidential election at N5 billion. The lawmakers also pegged N1 billion for governorship, N100 million for senatorial and N70 million for House of Representatives. In the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica