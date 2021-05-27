Metro & Crime

Don’t bring Sharia to S’West, PFN warns Senate

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the South western part of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate.
To this end, the Christian body in a statement from the media office of PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, warned the Senate not to succumb to such agitation capable of further plunging the country into major religious crisis. The body said rather, the nation’s lawmakers should direct their energies towards solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property of the populace.
“The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West. As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in so as to cause crisis,” the Fellowship asserted
According to the body, the introduction of such law into the South West, would aim by its sponsors, at pitching the Christians against their Muslims counterparts.
Meanwhile, the Christian organisation has calmed the frayed nerves of its members who appeared agitated over the development and have been bombarding the body’s leadership with inquiries, assuring that their interest would always be protected.

