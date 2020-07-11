News

Don’t cancel WASSCE, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives has urged the federal ministry of education to rescind its decision to stop Nigerian candidates from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fixed for August and September.

The House said the decision not to reopen schools shows that the nation’s policy makers may just be adopting a laid-back approach to the need to confront the novel coronavirus rather than taking proactive and creative steps to manage and contain it.

Chairman of the House committee on Basic Education and Services, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), gave the advice yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja. He said: “The House committee disagrees with the honourable minister and believes that reconsideration is urgently needed to save our educational system on the following grounds: Nigeria is not the only country expected to write the examination in the midst of COVID-19; “Nigeria should insist that the examination be based exclusively on the already covered syllabus of schools; “The federal ministry should not chicken out of its responsibilities but take charge, provide policy direction, engage the states and other stakeholders; “WAEC should quadruple its invigilators and use all classrooms and event centres to conduct the examination and comply with COVID protocols; “The ministry of science and technology as well as the ministries of environment and health should immediately work out an agenda to fumigate all classrooms, provide hand washing buckets with soap and water, and facemasks to all students; “The original plan of opening hostels for boarding to facilitate so-called revision classes should be cancelled immediately and the students should come from home, write the paper and disperse immediately: “Mr. President should direct all his ministers to return to their states, work with the governors and ensure the smooth implementation of the policy and conduct of the examination.”

Our Reporters

