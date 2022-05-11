Don’t cast your votes for Wike, Ijaw youths tell PDP delegates

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called on their Ijaw brothers that are delegates in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to cast their votes for Governor Nyesom Wike during the party’s presidential primaries. IYC faulted Wike’s attack on the Ijaw ethnic nationality following the controversy over the arrest of a federal lawmaker, Farah Dagogo and his; “Thunder Fire You” comment, saying it is inciting and denigrating of the high office he occupies.

In a statement, the IYC leadership noted that such ‘tactless and disrespectful’ comment by Governor Wike was the height of his prolonged disdain for the Ijaw nation as a whole and Rivers Ijaw people in particular, since he became governor. IYC added that “It is even more shocking that the governor took his unrestrained verbiage to the hallowed pulpit of a church and desecrated the altar of God”. The IYC restates that its only ‘sin’ that attracted Wike’s ire was its demand alongside its parent organ, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), for the release of an Ijaw son, Hon. Farah Dagogo was arrested and remanded in prison on the orders of the Rivers Governor. “Wike has forgotten that by calling fire and thunder on the Ijaw nation, his benefactor and our revered leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, is an illustrious Ijaw son.

This “thunder” did not fire the former president when, despite all odds, he made him the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State against the wishes of other competent Ijaw aspirants in the state. “Now, Jonathan as an Ijaw man is also under fire from Governor Wike. For him, all those that made him, including the people of Rivers State, are in his pocket and can be insulted at will”, the statement added.

