Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

Don’t classify JAMB as revenue generating agency, Oloyede tells Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede yesterday urged the National Assembly to take measures to exclude the agency from the revenue targets set for all government agencies.

Oloyede, who made the call at the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) interaction with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, said that categorising the examination body as a revenue-generating agency is putting a lot of pressure on the staff. He told the lawmakers that the conduct of examinations is a social service that is not expected to generate revenue for the coffers of the government. According to him, all over the entire world, the government does fund this type of institution or expect revenue but it supports them to take their functions.

He informed the panel that the Nigerian examination body had cancelled some of its candidates’ results in the last examination because they got information that some parents paid huge money to enable their children and wards to pass the assessment-based examination. He told the committee that almost all the Colleges of Education in Nigeria were not admitting up to 20% of their carrying capacity adding that there are 300,000 candidates seeking admission to study Medicine in Nigerian universities.

On revenue remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation, he said that the agency had paid in N3.120 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the year 2021. Also speaking on revenue projections, he said that the agency is setting a target of N4 billion this time adding that there is now consistency in the payment of it by the body. Responding, the deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Seidu said that the examination body should rather exploit its huge revenue generation potential and pay more earnings into the Federal Government coffers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Buhari cancels Sallah homage, counsels Muslims on adherence to PTF protocols

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday announced the cancelation of Sallah homage to him by religious, community, party and government officials as the nation celebrates this year Eid-el-Kabir this weekend. The decision was taken as a measure to stop the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus global pandemic as directed by the protocols released by the Presidential Task […]
News

My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West […]
News Top Stories

Stakeholders to INEC: Adopt e-voting for 2023 polls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some eminent Nigerians have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite action and engagements for the deployment of electronic voting ahead of the 2023 general elections.   A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George and a chieftain of apex Igbo body Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica