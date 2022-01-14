Don’t compare me with Amunike–Simon

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses, has said he should not be compared to the legendary ex-international, Emmanuel Amunike, as he is still trying to prove his own worth at the world stage. as instrumental to Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt in the team’s opening game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tagged Cameroon 2021. According to the Nantes of France forward, he only played to support the team and was happy that Nigeria won the game. He revealed that he missed his teammates in Nantes but was of the opinion that there are so many players in the team to hold forth until his return. “Amunike is Amunike, he is a legend, a hero, but for me, I am just Moses trying to prove myself to the world,” he said. “Actually, the victory is not about me, but for the team because it’s not about an individual but all about the team. “Actually of course I miss them a lot but I believe we have a lot players that can fit in that shoe in the club so I believe it’s
Related Articles
EPL: Brentford-Man Utd game postponed after Covid outbreak
Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday night has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club. The league says the decision was made “following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances” of the outbreak. Earlier, United shut down operations at their Carrington training ground to minimise the risk […]
Derby Della Madonnina to air live on DStv, GOtv
DStv and GOtv customers get to watch a classic Serie A rivalry, AC Milan and Internazionale do battle at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday, 7 November 2021 at 8:45pm live on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31) and SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). The game will see two of Italy’s […]
Real Madrid go second in LaLiga
Karim Benzema scored for a sixth consecutive game as his double helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga yesterday. The France striker’s goals were both assisted by Germany midfielder Toni Kroos as Madrid moved above rivals Barcelona into second in the table. Celta pulled one back on 40 […]
