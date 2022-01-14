Don’t compare me with Amunike–Simon

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses, has said he should not be compared to the legendary ex-international, Emmanuel Amunike, as he is still trying to prove his own worth at the world stage. as instrumental to Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt in the team’s opening game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tagged Cameroon 2021. According to the Nantes of France forward, he only played to support the team and was happy that Nigeria won the game. He revealed that he missed his teammates in Nantes but was of the opinion that there are so many players in the team to hold forth until his return. “Amunike is Amunike, he is a legend, a hero, but for me, I am just Moses trying to prove myself to the world,” he said. “Actually, the victory is not about me, but for the team because it’s not about an individual but all about the team. “Actually of course I miss them a lot but I believe we have a lot players that can fit in that shoe in the club so I believe it’s

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...