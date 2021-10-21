News

Don’t condemn secession agitation, if you can’t condemn causes – Ekpu

Chairman of the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference and former Managing Director of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Ray Ekpu has carpeted those condemning secession calls without condemning the acts that led to the call.

Ekpu’s position came on Thursday the same day the Federal Government arraigned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for agitating for the Republic of Biafra.

According to him, there are many anomalies in the present Nigeria that must have necessitated the present crisis in the country.

In his remarks at the conference with the theme: ‘Media in Times of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus’, he articulated the present problems to include authoritarianism, the loss of trust in government due to the system, the huge corruption, the reckless carpet crossing, the leadership failure and the lack of respect for diversity and inclusivity.

He said: “People feel sufficiently frustrated to call for separation. These have conspired together to create a situation where some condemn separation, as I do, you must also condemn what gave birth to it: injustice, unfairness, lack of equity, parochialism and prebendalism. These have deprived our country of its binding force, which ought to be justice and fairness to all our country men and women. You cannot have peace without justice. You cannot have development without peace. These are triplets – peace, justice and development. They work together for the good of all societies.

“The most significant of our problems today is the lack of security for the lives and properties of our people. Our failure to secure the nation effectively and efficiently despite the commendable efforts of our security personnel is due to what I call the Seven Anomalies.”

Ekpu also spoke on bad governance, with its consequences on education, health and economy.

