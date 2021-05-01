Don’t conduct LG elections in 37 LCDAs, Group warns LASIEC

Ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State, a group, United Foundation for Survival and Sustainability, has advised the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), against conducting the poll in 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

It said the exercise should only take place in 20 Local Government Areas, (LGAs), across the state.

A statement by the Chairman of the group, Otunba Ahmed Adekunle, said that doing otherwise would be tantamount to violation of the provisions of Section 3(6). 7 and the first schedule Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The statement reads in part: “In a recent advertorial published in some national dailies by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), titled ‘Notice of Election’ and went on to issue what it called ‘Time Table for Election’, the Commission made it abundantly clear that Chairmanship and Councillorship positions were going to be contested for in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state, on July 24, 2021.

“The commission then went on to release what it called guidelines which ostensibly began April 21 to end by July 22, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we like to state categorically that LASIEC only has right to conduct election into the constitutionally designated 20 local government councils-not the 37 Local Council Development Areas as allowed by law!

“Going ahead to do so would be tantamount to violation of the provisions of Section 3(6). 7 and the first schedule Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended. The move will also be interpreted as disobedience to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

