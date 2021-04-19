…Don’t crucify Obaseki, heed his advice –PDP govs

Abuja

APC has bastardised economy –ADC

Criticisms have continued to trail the N60 billion additional currency printed by the Federal Government during the March Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on its platform, as well as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have taken the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to task for its failure to reboot the nation’s economy rather than resorting to currency printing.

The PDP had, over the weekend, decried the situation where the Federal Government could not “articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation, but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes. The party said this has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the negative impact of such indiscriminate printing of currency is the unprecedented rise in inflation rate to 18.17 per cent as disclosed by the Bureau of National Statistics (NBS).

“This situation has led to further economic hardship with surging prices and fallen purchasing power throwing millions of families in distress and unable to afford the basic necessities of life,” PDP added.

The ADC, in a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the resort to currency printing is an indication of a monetary policy and finance regime bereft of any new ideas. Nwosu regretted that the APC administration has reduced the Nigeria financial system to “popcorn”, and the CBN to a common mint factory.

“To me this is of great concern. Printing to what end? And worst still thinking it could be secret. They may hide it to Mr. President, but prices of goods in the market will tell the story, as is already the case. Price of gari, rice, cement etc have gone up.

So there is nowhere to hide for the government.” However, governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have come to the defence of one of their members, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who has come under attack over his comments on the N60 billion printed currency.

The governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who blew the whistle, should be commended and not vilified.

Like this: Like Loading...