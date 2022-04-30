Don’t dabble into Ogun politics, group tells Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has been told not to interfere in the politics of Ogun State and allow the people to decide who governs them. A political pressure group, Ogun Bibire Unity Forum, said this on Friday in a statement issued by its Organizing Secretary, Otunba Oluwatobi Sofela. Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, had said on Thursday that his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun deserved to be elected for second term in office, saying that the governor has performed beyond imagination.

Fayemi, who made this known in Abeokuta during a visit to Governor Abiodun said “As Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, I was elected to protect and to promote every governor who is a member of my forum, so, you shouldn’t be surprised if I want him back.” In his reaction, Sofela wondered why the Ekiti State Governor “would want the good people of Ogun State to continue to suffer from poor leadership in the hands of dishonest people.”

“Let Fayemi leave Ogun State alone. Ogun is not Ekiti. He should let Ogun people decide who governs them,” Sofela said. He also urged Fayemi to concentrate on his 2023 presidential ambition, as his style of politics in Ekiti State is not attractive to the people of Ogun State.

