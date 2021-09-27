Don’t de-market Nigeria, Lalong tells Nigerians

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has asked Nigerians not to allow the current challenges facing the nation to push them towards de-marketing the country or even advocating for its disintegration as the consequences will not only be uncertain, but unimaginable.

Lalong stated this on Sunday during the interdenominational church service to mark the 61st Independence Anniversary at the Government House Chapel Rayfield, Jos.

He said Nigeria still remains a great nation that will surmount its challeng es to realise its potentials for greatness. He said: “While some may use the current travails that the nation is witnessing to cast a shadow of hopelessness and despondency,

we should never allow the trials of today overshadow the many successes that our nation has witnessed in the past and the many good things that have continued to happen up till date. Many prophets of doom had prophesied that we shall not live to witness this year and some people representing both internal and external interests have also worked fruitlessly to fulfil this prophecy.”

Lalong said he was very sure that at the end of the day, Nigeria shall emerge very strong and prosperous, exceeding all expectations and putting behind all disappointments.

All that is needed according to him is for Nigerians to work together in unity, tolerance, sincerity, loyalty and patriotism to ensure that the nation lives up to its God-given potential.

He said: “For far too long, we have focused on our differences and weaknesses, and trivialized or even ignored our strengths and prospects.

“We seem to dissipate so much energy on defining people based on their religion, tribe, ethnicity and even political orientation completely neglecting their capacities, gifts, talents and willingness to serve humanity.

We have been blinded by such myopic considerations that we fail to see that God has a plan for creating us with diversity and yet making us dependent on one another.”

The governor maintained that there is no great nation that has refused to embrace diversity, tolerance, excellence, good work ethics, and a national philosophy that is based on honesty, reward for hard work and punishment for deviance.

