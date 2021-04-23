Don’t demolish BCOS staff quarters, NUJ tells Makinde

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to renovate the Staff Quarters of the State Broadcasting Radio Station (BCOS) instead of demolishing the quarters. The government had on Sunday morning moved earth-moving bulldozers to the premises of the BCOS with the intention of clearing the bushes on the expanse land behind the station, as well as demolishing the staff quarters still being occupied by some of the staff. The staff have also protested against the plan. The state NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola, gave the advice yesterday while featuring on a radio station.

Babalola said the union had advised the state government that instead of total demolition of the quarters, renovation work could be initiated just like that of Lekan Salami Stadium and Agbowo Shopping complex “but they said no”. He said: “Oyo State government should take a second look at the issue and if they want to take over the premises, they should learn from history.

The government should think of the future and desist from such acts because the union is not happy with it. “Fifty per cent of the place should be reserved for BCOS staff and expansion in future. I pray and demand that the place becomes a training school for broadcasters in this country. That issue must be critically looked at.”

