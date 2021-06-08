Metro & Crime

Don’t demolish Taro-Ilegbun community, residents beg Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Suleiman Husaini Comment(0)

Suleiman Husaini

 

Landlords and residents of Taro-Ilegbun community in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State yesterday protested alleged plans by the state government to demolish their houses and seize their land.

 

The protesters, led by the executives of Taro-Ilegbun Community Development Association (TCDA), marched on the state House of Assembly, Alausa. The people claimed to have being living in the community for more than 49 years, with over 3,872 families settled there.

 

In a letter dated June 7, 2021 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Land Bureau, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker, House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among others, the residents appealed to the government to save them from impending homelessness.

 

The letter reads inpart: “We, the representative of the above-named Community Development Association hereby write to request for the regularisation of our entire community land title for the Grant of a Right of Occupancy.

 

“Sequel to our letters to the office of The Permanent  Secretary Land Bureau and New Town Development Authority (NTDA) dated 4th day of October, 2020, and 18th day of January, 2021, endorsed on the 21st day of January, 2021, at 12.15pm, the file number with the Land Bureau DLR/ PF/436 we seek your indulgence with the above request.

 

“We have been in undisputed possession of the said land for more than 49 years, with over 3,872 families settled in the community.

 

Some of us are retired civil and public servants who have laboured for the development of the state and the Taro-Ilegbun community, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State. We have made the community our home and we do not have anywhere else to go.

 

“We hereby appeal to your good office to help us secure our titles to this land. Therefore, we seek your assistance in regularising our titles to these lands. We believe this will not only aid the housing programme of His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, but it will also add to the revenue base of the government through the Land Use Charge.”

 

During the protest, the Chairman, Taro-Ilegbun Community Development Association, Mr. Olakunle Samson, said their mission was to appeal to the state government, “led by our amiable Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the demolition notice served to us in our community.”

 

However, addressing the protesters, the lawmaker representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 2, Hon. Abdulraheem Adewale, appealed to them to exercise patience, promising that their complaints and demands would be conveyed to the appropriate quarters for further actions.

 

He said: “When matters like this happen, patience is the best solution because there is never a problem without solution. Just as the law stipulates, you have followed by coming here to stage a peaceful protest, expressing your grievances

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Mompha, […]
Metro & Crime

Kano approves N9bn for construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir,  Kano The Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N8, 980, 303, 460.63 for the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the metropolis. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this at a media briefing on the […]
Metro & Crime

How trader, four cultists gang-raped me –Teenage girl

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 16-year-old girl, Goodness, has narrated how a trader, Okwudili, and four cult members allegedly raped her after which they used a knife to write N50k on her body.   The girl narrated the incident after waking up from unconsciousness. She was said to have fainted while being raped. The victim’s elder sister, Eze, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica