Don’t demolish Taro-Ilegbun community, residents beg Sanwo-Olu

Suleiman Husaini

Landlords and residents of Taro-Ilegbun community in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State yesterday protested alleged plans by the state government to demolish their houses and seize their land.

The protesters, led by the executives of Taro-Ilegbun Community Development Association (TCDA), marched on the state House of Assembly, Alausa. The people claimed to have being living in the community for more than 49 years, with over 3,872 families settled there.

In a letter dated June 7, 2021 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Land Bureau, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker, House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among others, the residents appealed to the government to save them from impending homelessness.

The letter reads inpart: “We, the representative of the above-named Community Development Association hereby write to request for the regularisation of our entire community land title for the Grant of a Right of Occupancy.

“Sequel to our letters to the office of The Permanent Secretary Land Bureau and New Town Development Authority (NTDA) dated 4th day of October, 2020, and 18th day of January, 2021, endorsed on the 21st day of January, 2021, at 12.15pm, the file number with the Land Bureau DLR/ PF/436 we seek your indulgence with the above request.

“We have been in undisputed possession of the said land for more than 49 years, with over 3,872 families settled in the community.

Some of us are retired civil and public servants who have laboured for the development of the state and the Taro-Ilegbun community, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State. We have made the community our home and we do not have anywhere else to go.

“We hereby appeal to your good office to help us secure our titles to this land. Therefore, we seek your assistance in regularising our titles to these lands. We believe this will not only aid the housing programme of His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, but it will also add to the revenue base of the government through the Land Use Charge.”

During the protest, the Chairman, Taro-Ilegbun Community Development Association, Mr. Olakunle Samson, said their mission was to appeal to the state government, “led by our amiable Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the demolition notice served to us in our community.”

However, addressing the protesters, the lawmaker representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 2, Hon. Abdulraheem Adewale, appealed to them to exercise patience, promising that their complaints and demands would be conveyed to the appropriate quarters for further actions.

He said: “When matters like this happen, patience is the best solution because there is never a problem without solution. Just as the law stipulates, you have followed by coming here to stage a peaceful protest, expressing your grievances

