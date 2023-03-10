News

Don’t deny S’East Senate presidency –Group urges APC leadership

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, a group known as Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities for Better Nigeria (CENBN) has advised the leadership of the ruling All ProgressivesCongress(APC) not to over-flog the South East geopolitical zone on the account of the party’s poor performance in the region.

In a statement released to newsmen after its executive meeting inJosonWednesday, the Director of Media and Strategy, Dr Yusuf Umaru, advised the president-elect to show political maturitybyembracing all parts of the country irrespectiveof theirpoliticalinclinationsinthelastelections. Thestatementread:“Itwould amount to clear injustice and persecution of the zone if the Senate presidency is denied the region.

“It was understandable that the region did not meet the standing rules of the Senate to produce Senate president in 2015 and 2019, because there was no high ranking senator of APC extraction from the zone; but the reality has changed this time around because the region not only produced APC senators but also a high ranking senator like Senator Orji Kalu with requisite experience and exposure to lead the 10th Senate later in the year.” Noting that the last time a South West man was elected president of Nigeria, a North East man was his deputy while South East men were elected Senate presidents, Umaru said: “Accordingly, history has repeated itself with the emergence of South West and North East persons as president and vice-president- elect.” He added that it is apt that the leadership of APC should not deny the South East region the opportunity on account of political differences, for the sake of national integrationandsolidarityamong ethnic nationalities, noting:

Obaseki: We’re partnering new BEDC mgt to improve power supply

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is working closely with the new management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to improve electricity supply in the state. Obaseki, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said the state has the capacity to generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity daily, […]
Lawmaker to Ikpeazu, account for N27.4b World Bank funds for Aba roads

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA The member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Obinna Ichita, has again called on the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to account for the N27.4 billion World Bank funds for road rehabilitation in Aba.   Ichita […]
Tinubu’s Victory: Wike Lauds Nigerians For Making Southern Presidency Achievable

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given kudos to Nigerians for supporting the power shift to the Southern region. Wike who spoke on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as the President-elect, the issue of the rotational presidency has been settled for good. […]

