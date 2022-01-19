Don’t disappoint us, Sanwo-Olu tells Muslim pilgrims board

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday asked newly appointed Muslim Pilgrims Board members not to disappoint his administration, saying that they must be committed to the government’s THEMES agenda. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the board with the chairman and members in attendance, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the main objective of the board as enacted by the House of Assembly Law, Chapter L14 is to ensure effective and efficient pilgrimage operation for Muslims in the state.

He added that it is also pertinent to add that ‘your appointment, which is on part-time basis, is placed in Category C2 according to the HOS circular no: CIR/ HOS/15/Vol. 1/086 dated 12th August, 2015, on remuneration payable to chief executive officers (CEOs) and board members of state governmentowned agencies, corporation and parastatals.’ Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said the appointment of the board took effect from January 1 in accordance with relevant laws of the state. He described the assignment as a clarion call to genuine service delivery for Lagosians and Muslims in general

