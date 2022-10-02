News

 Don’t disobey court’s resumption order, FG warns ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to desist from directing its members to continue with the eight-month old strike in defiance of the interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court (NICN) which restrained the union from further strike action.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who described such an action as the union “taking laws into its hands” in a statement Sunday in Abuja, noted that a new directive by ASUU exhorting its members to continue with the strike was an unwarranted lawlessness which the Federal Government strongly frowns at.

This is coming amidst speculations that the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), has decided to join in the strike a month after the Federal Government reneged on the one month salary pay which the Union has debunked saying it was untrue.

Ngige, who further accused leadership of ASUU of misinforming and misleading its members, warned of consequences should they even think of attempting contempt of court order.

He said: “The union is dishonest and misleading its members and the general public, that it has filed an appeal as well as a stay of execution of the order of National Industrial Court on September 21, 2022, though it has none of this.

 “Rather, ASUU only filed an application for a permission to appeal the order. It also attached to the application, a proposed notice of appeal which it intends to file if the leave to appeal is granted. The application for a stay of execution as of this moment has not even been listed for hearing. Where is ASUU coming from?

 “It is therefore contemptuous, dishonest and misleading for the union to tell  its members that it has not only appealed the interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court, directing it to call off strike and return to work, but that it also has a stay of execution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Improved power supply: EEDC customers laud improved supply

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Electricity customers of Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) have expressed satisfaction over improved power supply. The customers, who cut across artisans, traders, housewives, industrialists in Enugu, Nsukka, Awka, Onitsha, Aba, commended EEDC for the level of improvement recorded within the last six weeks, acknowledging that it has drastically improved their businesses and quality of life.   […]
News

 NJC to appoint 60 judges for appeal, industrial, federal high courts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Says N110bn judiciary budget inadequate The National Judicial Council (NJC) is in the process of nominating 60 new judges for appointment in order to fast track the dispensation of justice. In the new recruitment, 20 judges each will be appointed for the Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court and the Federal High Court. Executive Secretary […]
News

Federal Palace Hotel & Casino

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria has been gaining much-deserved recognition in recent years due to its high standard of hotels and luxury resorts. Tourism in Nigeria has increased since the end of the last decade. Travelers from all over the world love visiting here to take in the beautiful culture, bask in the warm weather and enjoy the exquisite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica