Don’t distract NSCDC CG, commandants with frivolous campaign, CSO warns group

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance has kicked against the call for the removal of the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, describing it as a mere distraction.

The CSO, which made this known at a press conference today in Abuja, said those behind the frivolous campaign are mischief makers and should not be taken seriously.

In his address, the Executive Director, Gabriel Agibi, noted that the shadowy group, the Coalition of Civil Society Network, are only constituting a nuisance in the polity.

According to him, Dr Audi has proven to be a man on a mission since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, demonstrating an unflinching loyalty to the country, evident in his various innovations.

The CSO said as critical stakeholders, the CG’s only sin could be his strong stance against corruption and insistence on due process which has not gone down well with some vested interests.

Agibi further revealed that these individuals are either ignorant or unaware of the impressive reforms introduced by Dr Audi that has overwhelmingly transformed the service for better performance.

The group, however, urged the unsuspecting members of the general public to be wary of overnight groups parading as human rights and good governance advocates, as they are against the interest of Nigeria, and by extension carrying out the bidding of some vested interest.

On its part, the Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance passed a vote of confidence on the CG in his numerous efforts at repositioning the NSCDC for greater productivity in service to the country.

Read Full Statememt Below:

The leadership of the Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance welcomes you all to this press conference put together to question the rationale for the call for the removal of the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

It is alarming that some shadowy group of persons parading under the nomenclature of The Coalition of Civil Society Network would elect to constitute a nuisance in the polity by calling for the sack of the Commandant General of the NSCDC most bizarrely.

It is quite unfortunate that the promoters of this group delved into an area they lacked knowledge, so much so that their modus operandi smacks of ignorance and a high level of mischief, hence the balderdash it stated in its press release.

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance sees this act as an affront to the collective sensibilities of Nigerians. We are also worried that such a concoction could be released into the press without recourse to the implication such a misnomer could have on the psyche of Nigerians.

We wish to place on record that the Commandant General of the NSCDC has been a man on a mission since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. On record, he has demonstrated an unflinching loyalty to the country, and this has been evident in the various innovations experienced in the NSCDC since he assumed leadership.

As critical stakeholders, we are tempted to believe that the sin of the Commandant General of the NSCDC in the fact that he has cleaned the Augean stable and this stance has not gone down well with some vested interest whose activities almost brought the NSCDC to its knees.

These agents of destabilization are still licking their wounds, and the best way for them to get their pound of flesh is to go to town with a diatribe such as alleging job racketeering and the display of arms on the website of the NSCDC.

As expected, the promoters of this group failed either by omission or commission to also highlight that the Commandant General of the NSCDC has indeed turned around the agency’s fortunes within a record period.

They also failed to inform the general public of the sterling leadership attributes of the Commandant General of the NSCDC that has positioned the agency for more extraordinary exploits and indeed primarily responsible for the success story of the NSCDC in recent times.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Commandant General of the NSCDC is not only doing wonders; he has indeed matched words with action to the chagrin of perpetrators of crime and criminalities across the country.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance wishes to use this medium to warn all detractors to desist from constituting themselves as clogs in the wheels of progress in the country. They must come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are now aware of their gimmick, no matter how hard they try to cover up.

We wish to place on record that those calling for the sack of the Commandant General of the NSCDC are not aware of the reforms that have been introduced that has better positioned the service for better performance.

We, therefore, encourage unsuspecting members of the general public to be wary of overnight individuals and associations parading as human rights and good governance advocates, as these groups and associations are against the interest of Nigeria, and by extension carrying out the bidding of some vested interest in the country.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group and Good Governance gives the Commandant General of the NSCDC a vote of confidence in his numerous efforts at repositioning the NSCDC for greater productivity in service to the country.

We consequently advise members of the general public to extend support to the leadership of the NSCDC in this critical time of our existence and our quest for a safe and secured country.

We thank you all for your time and attention, and with your continued support, Nigeria will defeat its adversaries.

Like this: Like Loading...