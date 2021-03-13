Arts & Entertainments

Don’t divorce your cheating husband, artiste advises women

Loise Kim, a Kenyan gospel singer, has urged women in her country not to abandon their husbands because of infidelity in marriage. The divorced mother of two took to Instagram on Thursday, to say that leaving a man because of infidelity is unwise and that no man is better than the other. Although she emphasizes that she is not endorsing adultery or polygamy, Kim claims that she has heard from experience that most women who leave their marriages because their husbands have cheated find even worse womanizers.

In her words; “Am not here to encourage adultery or polygamy, but here is where the tyre touches the road. In this world I am in, I have learnt that no woman should leave her husband because he has taken another woman reason, no man is better than the other just know how to handle him and solve your issues.

“If you leave your husband because he has taken another woman and you think that you will go and get a better man out there, am sorry you are wrong, what you will get is another philanderer who is worse than your husband. Fight for this man who belongs to you. “Therefore, women, stick to your men, know how to handle them, solve your issues and how you will change him. Lakini kiulizo tu, is a man polygamous by nature?????????”

