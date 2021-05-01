News

Don't drag us into Pantami controversy, Northern govs warn group

Musa Pam, Jos

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warn a shadow group to desist from a plan smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State Barr. Simon Lalong.
Chairman of the Forum in a press statement signed and issued on Saturday in Jos by his Director of Press  and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, says they have uncovered a clandestine attempt by a shadow group to engage in a smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman.
The statement indicated that shadow group are currently printing and circulating posters to the effect that the Northern Governors are supporting the Minister of Communication Technology and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Pantami over some statements he is said to have made in the past.
“The uncovered plan shows that those behind the propaganda publication are political interests that are bent on dragging the Forum into the controversy by widely circulating the posters on social media and pasting same across the country with the view to tarnishing the image of the body and its members.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Forum wishes to state that it has no intention of being dragged into the matter as the minister has provided his response to the issue which does not need the validation or denial of the Forum. The Forum is not responsible for his personal or official conduct and utterances at anytime,” the statement said in part.

