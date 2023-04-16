Don’t drag us into your crisis, Kogi journalists tell politicians

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cautioned politicians not to drag the body into their “murky political water”. Chairman Adeiza Momohjimoh, who addressed journalists yesterday in Lokoja, said his members who went around to monitor the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary were professional in their reportage. He said: “They claimed that no election was held anywhere, that results were cooked up and announcement made. “I want to put it on record that our members went to the field on Election Day and monitored the process across the state. “Audio, videos and pictorials evidence of the exercise were gotten from the field by journalists while monitoring the process and reports were sent to various media houses, based on their observations on the field.