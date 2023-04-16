Don’t drag us into your crisis, Kogi journalists tell politicians

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cautioned politicians not to drag the body into their “murky political water”. Chairman Adeiza Momohjimoh, who addressed journalists yesterday in Lokoja, said his members who went around to monitor the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary were professional in their reportage. He said: “They claimed that no election was held anywhere, that results were cooked up and announcement made. “I want to put it on record that our members went to the field on Election Day and monitored the process across the state. “Audio, videos and pictorials evidence of the exercise were gotten from the field by journalists while monitoring the process and reports were sent to various media houses, based on their observations on the field.
Related Articles
NOA sues for restraint over #EndSARS protest
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Abia State, has appealed to the #ENDSARS protesters to exercise restraint while pressing home their demands in order not to give hoodlums the opportunity to destroy lives and property of Nigerians. In a statement issued yesterday by the state Director, Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu and made available to the New […]
Oil hits $90 on strong fundamentals
Brent crude oil prices rose yesterday to $90 a barrel, as low crushing and distillate inventories combined with supply jitters in Europe, Russia-Ukraine tensions, and falling Russian seaborne crude imports from the Baltics. As of 11:00 am. EST yesterday, even after the weekly US inventory report from the EIA showed a build in crude oil […]
FG: 398 firms bid for valuation of forfeited assets
The Inter-ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets to the Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 398 Estate Surveyors and Valuers bided for the valuation of the forfeited assets during the Requested For Proposal (RFP). Chairman of the Committee, Dayo Apata (SAN), who doubles as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice […]