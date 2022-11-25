Metro & Crime

Don’t duplicate programmes in region, Diri tells PAP, NDDC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye has called for collaboration among the Niger Delta states, the Amnesty Programme and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to avoid duplication of projects and programmes in the region.

Speaking in Yenagoa Friday when the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) visited, he pleaded with the Federal Government not end PAP.

He, however, decried the slow pace of the ongoing clean-up of Ogoni, regretting the snail-pace movement of the programme reminding the Federal Government that many areas of the Niger Delta also need remediation like that of Ogoni land.

The governor called on Ndiomu to avoid the temptation of politicising the amnesty office saying that before the births of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples emocratic Party (PDP), the people were one and the same.

 

