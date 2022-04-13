Don’t entrust power to politicians without families in Nigeria –Bethel

A member of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omoniyi Olulade Bethel, has urged Nigerians not to trust politicians whose immediate family members are not resident in the country with power. Bethel, who is presently the Councillor representing Ward A2 in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, made this known during an event announcing his bid to represent his constituency at the House of Representatives. Responding to a question about experienced politicians he is likely to come up against while aiming for a seat in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Bethel said: “While I am aware that there will be people and forces against our agenda.

“We are confident, but we have the welfare of the people at the core of our movement and with the little we have been able to do at this level, we are confident of a much bigger impact if at a higher level of law making. “Having said that, however, I have to make it clear that I don’t consider anyone whose family is not here as a serious contender and as a matter of fact, I think Nigerians should know by now that people whose immediate family members are not in the country are not fit to be trusted with power.”

Bethel, who seemingly enjoys the support of women, school children and young people due to his policies, including distribution of 400 JAMB forms, sharing 200 magic boxes for indigent women and delivery of 10 tankers of water for communities in need of water in his constituency just this year alone, is hopeful of victory.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...