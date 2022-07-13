Sports

Don’t expect much from Eagles now, says Okocha

Posted on

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has urged Nigerians not to pile pressure on the national team now, saying the squad is going through a transition period under a new manager and it will take time before they will deliver at the expected level. Okocha said it regrettable that Nigeria will not feature at the FIFA World Cup after losing the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana. He also noted that the team crashed out early at the last African Cup of Nations but said Nigerians should allow the squad enjoy the transition under new manager Jose Peseiro. “We have to accept our fate. We have a new manager in place,” Okocha said. “It’s like a fresh start and maybe we have to reduce our expectations (on the Super Eagles) at the moment and accept where we are that we have a lot of work to do and encourage them to try and get us there.” Okocha was part of the ‘Golden Generation’ of Nigerian football in the 90s during which Nigeria won the 1994 AFCON, 1996 Olympic gold and got to the knockout rounds of the 1994 World Cup on their debut appearance.

 

