Faith

Don’t fall prey to false teachings, cleric advises Christians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Presiding Bishop of Mercy Tabernacle Transformed Life Christian Center, Bishop Bank Jefferson has asked Christians to be wary of evil doctrines and refuse to be tossed around by false preachers by deepening their roots in biblical founded teachings.

Likewise, he called on false preachers to turn from misleading people and make their ways right with God.

 

Speaking at the 26th anniversary and annual manifest conference of the church, he stated: “Today, the hearts of Kumuyi the people have been polluted by false teachers who have directed their hearts to the gods of this world with all manners of false doctrine and wrong teachings, instead of taking people back to God.

“A lot of porousness have surfaced and people’s hearts are diverted to delusions. But the church will continue to teach the truth, there will still be fire on the altar communicating the truth of God and the truth cannot fail. It may overshadow for a time, but definitely will not fail.”

He added:”If you miss your bethel, you keep roaming about. The church has missed its bethel and now roam about. There’s no other way, we can do this and be successful without God. “Christians and the church should go back to God, he’s our bethel and habitation.

When we do that, nothing can confront us, kill us or break us down. The church is the army God has prepared and we are the hope of God, the hope of Israel and hope of the world. No doubt, we must return back to God.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

can
Faith

CAN deplores collapse of security architecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…asks National Assembly to stop Bill on Hijab   The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the recent assassination attempt on the life of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and charged the security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute its masterminds.   The apex Christian body conveyed its feelings in a statement signed by […]
Faith

2023 election shouldn’t be for moneybags –Archbishop Kaigama

Posted on Author in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, is one of Nigeria’s most respected clergymen. Currently President Episcopal Conference of West African Catholic Bishops, he was President Nigerian Bishops Conference from 2012 to 2018. He talks about the dearth of morality and its consequences in the country, the 2023 general elections, factors fuelling vaccine […]
Faith

Muoka reassures Nigerians at Easter

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to return to God and keep hope alive.   He made the call ahead of the Easter retreat tagged “God’s Covenant of peace and blessings” holding at the headquarters, Chosen Revival Ground, Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos on Saturday 16 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica