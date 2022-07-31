Don’t fall prey to false teachings, cleric advises Christians

The Presiding Bishop of Mercy Tabernacle Transformed Life Christian Center, Bishop Bank Jefferson has asked Christians to be wary of evil doctrines and refuse to be tossed around by false preachers by deepening their roots in biblical founded teachings.

Likewise, he called on false preachers to turn from misleading people and make their ways right with God.

Speaking at the 26th anniversary and annual manifest conference of the church, he stated: “Today, the hearts of Kumuyi the people have been polluted by false teachers who have directed their hearts to the gods of this world with all manners of false doctrine and wrong teachings, instead of taking people back to God.

“A lot of porousness have surfaced and people’s hearts are diverted to delusions. But the church will continue to teach the truth, there will still be fire on the altar communicating the truth of God and the truth cannot fail. It may overshadow for a time, but definitely will not fail.”

He added:”If you miss your bethel, you keep roaming about. The church has missed its bethel and now roam about. There’s no other way, we can do this and be successful without God. “Christians and the church should go back to God, he’s our bethel and habitation.

When we do that, nothing can confront us, kill us or break us down. The church is the army God has prepared and we are the hope of God, the hope of Israel and hope of the world. No doubt, we must return back to God.”

