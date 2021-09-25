Don’t flout electricity tariff agreement, labour tells FG

Organised Labour has cautioned the Federal Government against flouting the agreement entered with the FGN-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff to freeze further increase of electricity tariff. This was coming as a reaction to a report in one of the national dailies on September 21, 2021 to the effect that electricity tariff would rise by over a hundred per cent from January 2022. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement on Friday in Abuja, warned that although a rebuttal had been issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, NLC would “carefully track the various rumours, decoys and perhaps, arrant mischief concerning the management of electricity tariff.” According to him, since the SA had pre-emptively reached out to NLC beforehand, it was reasonable to treat the newspaper report with caution and give him the benefit of the doubt.

He said: “we however, note that the relevant part of the newspaper report revolved around the point that “the Federal Government is ending N300billion subsidy by January 2022. ”In essence, Congress hopes that the newspaper report was an overly extended interpretation of the ostensible plan to end the subsidy of the electricity sector. ”It is rather significant to state that the existence of a subsidy or lack of it in the electricity sector is one of the contentious matters the FG-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff was mandated to handle.”

