Don’t flout electricity tariff agreement, labour tells FG

Organised Labour has cautioned the Federal Government against flouting the agreement entered with the FGN-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff, to freeze further increase of electricity tariff.
This was coming as a reaction to a report in one of the dailies on September 21, 2021 stating that the electricity tariff would rise by over a hundred per cent from January 2022.
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement on Friday, in Abuja, warned that although a rebuttal had been issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Congress would, however, be mindful to carefully track the various rumours, decoys and perhaps, arrant mischief concerning the management of electricity tariff.
According to him, since the Special Adviser had pre-emptively reached out to Congress leadership beforehand, it was reasonable to treat the newspaper report with caution and give the Special Adviser the benefit of the doubt.
He said: “We, however, note that the relevant part of the newspaper report revolves around the point that ‘the Federal Government is ending N300 billion subsidy by January 2022’.
”In essence, Congress hopes that the newspaper report was an overly extended interpretation of the ostensible plan to end the subsidy of the electricity sector.
”It is rather significant to state that the existence of a subsidy or lack of it in the electricity sector is one of the contentious matters the FG-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff was mandated to handle.”
Wabba reminded government that one of the agreements entered with the union on September 28, 2020, included freezing further increases in electricity tariff.

