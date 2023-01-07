Don’t focus on able bodied athletes only – Evelyn Paragon

One of the country’s special athletes in para-table tennis, Evelyn Paragon, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said it was rewarding competing in a new terrain having competed in the standing position at the last National Sports Festival in Asaba. Excerpts:

What would you say about the 2022 National sports Festival?

It was okay, it was nice because it was another opportunity for me to compete and also delve into another kind of competition.

Would you say it was as expected?

It was more than I expected because I competed in some events for the first time. I actually had to do it in a festival, it was so exciting for me with the results I got, two gold and one silver medals. The silver was actually in class 6 to 8. I’m trusting the process, it’s actually the first festival I would be competing in the standing event, there are so many good things to come.

What’s the difference between standing event and normal wheelchair event?

They are both different; in other festivals I had competed in, I usually sat on the wheelchair to play, but I decided to stand up to test unfamiliar ground and see how well I will do. Doing the standing event for the first time and placing second best in Nigeria, is a good thing.

Since you graduated from school, how would you rate everything happening to you?

It has not been easy; I still struggle to get sponsors because in sport in Nigeria generally when you don’t have sponsors, you can’t go far. There are so many events I should have attended and would have loved to attend, but I can’t attend because I don’t have sponsors. I’m believing God and hoping that I will get some sponsors so that I can pursue my career to the next level and also internationally to prove myself and win everything I need to win. I am ready to test the international waters.

So, what do you think personally your state has done or can do to help you achieve your dreams?

Delta State has been nice because when I was with them, they allowed me go to school, and apart from table tennis, I am also working with the state now. So, it’s not just about the sport, they also allowed me express what I learnt in school. I would give Delta State 99 percent as they have been really fair to me and other athletes working with them. I’m calling on people, other cooperate bodies because the government cannot do it alone. I know some people will say you’re in Delta State and you’re still saying you don’t have sponsors. If you check internationally brands, most companies don’t do much; it’s sad it’s only Peak Milk. I’ve not heard of any other company that is organising events for us. Valuejet is a new company that does it every year, for four years they had been consistent. I took part in 2022 edition immediately after the Sports Festival but we need other people to come on board too. We have all the telecommunication companies, NNPC and so many others. They should not focus only on the able bodied people, but also on the others and you will see how well we will make the country proud.

Talking about the Sports Festival, you work in the admin department at the Delta State Sports Commission, what would you say about the administrative part of it?

Because I was competing, I didn’t get involved in any other thing, I just focused on competing. However, since it’s the first time Delta was hosting the festival, from my perspective I would say they did well because checking the time frame they had to prepare for a festival of this magnitude and the structures they had to put in place and all that, I will give them a pass mark, Delta State did well.

What would you say the other states should do better or should add to what Delta has done for the festival?

As an athlete I would say that the next state that is hosting should improve, get more facilities like the ones Delta State put in place, their state-of-the-art facilities that had been able to make athletes compete at the highest level. Now when you are competing as an athlete with substandard facilities, your performance drops and most of us are looking to represent Nigeria internationally not just at the local level. They should at least maintain the standard Delta has set if they cannot make it better so that athletes can always compete with standard equipment.

Let’s talk about your job, how have you been keeping up with your work and training at the same time?

It’s been fine, it’s been a conducive environment. 2022 was wonderful job wise, I was able to do so many things and still had time to train. I’m grateful it was fun, I’ve never had that feeling of I am a physically challenged person, I’m grateful to my boss and the government. It’s not easy to find a boss that will let you leave the office to train. Those that were given time to train, did well. It’s not just sport, you have to have something to fall back on when you’re not winning because whether we like it or not one day we will stop winning and what happens? There is always life after sport. Maybe you’re not opportune to go to school, you can learn a skill that would help you.

Will you say that working inside the stadium with sports commission helped you more?

If I had not work inside the stadium, I would still have time for my job and for sport because I don’t train every day. As a human being you have to prioritise what you do and I have spare time for myself, not working, not training. I use that to evaluate where I am and where I want to be; so you prioritise the most important things in your life so that they don’t clash. When I went back to school, I didn’t leave sports totally, I was still competing, I made sure I created a balance, I made sure nothing was overlapping with the other and when I finished, I went to serve and none of them overlapped. I completed my NYSC in 2018. Like I said, there is need to prioritise what is important, most athletes in Nigeria focus just on their running and not the basic things like going to school. Education is not compulsory because of finances; most people might not be opportune to go to school at least you should be able to know the basic things like reading and writing. We have so many athletes that would have excelled in their time but because they were not managed properly, they don’t have skill, education, you see them resorting to the street when they have issues but if we have bodies that look into the welfare of athletes not just because the person is performing, but helping them to secure their future as well. Putting in place structures that would prepare the athlete for the life after fame, it will really help the sporting industry. I don’t want to mention names but we have heard stories about athletes that did well for Nigeria, it’s appalling and sad, people that won medals for Nigeria not being taken care of but if structures are in place you wouldn’t hear stories like that.

Going forward, what should we be expecting especially when you move to another terrain?

Like I always say, ‘na God get power, man proposes but God disposes; this will not be the end of it. I don’t see myself ending my sporting career now. I’m still going on, going to push, try harder because at first when I started this, I was scared because it was something new, when you keep pressing and keep going forward, the sky is your starting point and I still believe that everything will be fine.

