Don’t give Arotile’s death political, religious colouration – NAF

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday warned Nigerians not to give political or religious interpretation to the death of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Arotile died on Tuesday, July 14, at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

NAF also revealed the identities of two officers, who spoke with Arotile before her death. At a press conference held at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja yesterday, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said Flying Officer Arotile spoke with Flying Officer Perry Karimo, and Squadron Leader Diepiriye Batubo.

While Karimo was the late record- breaker’s fellow helicopter pilot from the 405 HCTG, according to the DOPRI, Batubo was the Group Operations Officer (GOO) of 405 HCTG.

The death of Aritole, who was “winged” at a colourful ceremony in Abuja in October 2019, has continued to elicit mixed reactions from individuals and groups across the country.

Notable among the groups is the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, which had called for thorough investigation, beyond what the NAF said was the cause of Arotile’s death.

NAF had, hours after Arotile’s death, issued a statement through the DOPRI, attributing the tragic incident to “road traffic accident” at the NAF Base.

Shortly after, NAF issued another statement, blaming the death on the late Flying Officer’s old schoolmate, who was said to have “inadvertently” hit the deceased while reversing, and out of excitement.

Daramola disclosed that the said former schoolmate of Arotile, Mr. Nehemiah Adejoh, alongside Messrs Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun, have since been detained, while investigation continues.

This was as he warned against imputing political or religious agenda in the death of the female officer. In what he tagged “preliminary investigation report,” Daramola said: “On 14 July 2020, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and indeed the entire nation, was thrown into mourning as a result of the death of one of our shining young stars in the person of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Her unfortunate demise has elicited an overwhelming outpouring of condolences, prayers and support to the NAF as well as the Arotile family.

“This has no doubt been so, not just for Tolulope’s outstanding accomplishments at the tender age of 24, but also because of her sterling personal qualities of excellence, hard work, dedication to duty, confidence and courage, which endeared her to her superiors, subordinates and peers in the Service.

“Unfortunately, because of the peculiar circumstances of the incident that led to her death, a rash of falsehoods, innuendos, conspiracy theories and the likes have been propagated in the public space, especially on social media.

“The NAF sincerely hopes that the findings of the justconcluded preliminary investigation into this unfortunate and painful incident will address the misinformed issues raised in the social media on the tragedy.

“Moreover, while it would have been ideal for the entire investigation to be concluded before details on the incident are released, the NAF, in sensitivity to public concerns occasioned by the spread of false information, appreciates the imperative to provide more clarity at this very difficult moment.

“Please note that the details being revealed today have already been communicated to the Arotile family, who ideally should be allowed to mourn their daughter and sister in peace, but for the unfortunate nature of the sad occurrence.

“In line with the normal procedure in the Nigerian Air Force during such occurrences, an investigation was immediately instituted to formally determine the circumstances of the incident”. Daramola added that the preliminary investigation revealed the following details:

“The Late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, a Squadron Pilot at the 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group (405 HCTG) Enugu, attached to the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki in Minna, having recently completed her Promotion Examinations, was in Kaduna awaiting deployment for her next assignment. During this period, she stayed with her sister, Mrs. Damilola Adegboye, at Sabo area in Kaduna, visiting the NAF Base whenever necessary.

