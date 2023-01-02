Bishop Mike Okonkwo Dr. Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)
News

Don’t give up hope, Okonkwo tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Success Nwogu

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo has urged Nigerians not to give up on Nigeria, adding that the country is in God’s hands. He stated that Nigeria had been in the wilderness for some years but is now coming out of it.

 

He spoke yesterday after the crossover service at the international headquarters of TREM, Obanikoro, Lagos. He said the Muhammadu Buhari government and the consequent national challenges were a necessary route that Nigeria must have to go through. He added that because of the current challenges and experiences, people now want the right things to be done.

 

The cleric urged the eligible electorate to participate actively in the 2023 election. He also advised them not to vote based on gratification, religion, or ethnicity. Okonkwo said: “We should have hope in the country.

 

We should not give up on our nation. “Because of uncertainties, and insecurity, you do not now what the future holds but one thing I can assure you is that our country is in the hands of God.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Don’t allow PDP, Atiku into Aso Rock –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Anayo Ezugwu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, yesterday, said that Nigerians don’t deserve the governance of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again. Tinubu, who spoke at the APC Presidential Campaign in Lagos State, alleged that the PDP plunged the commonwealth of the country for 16 years to themselves. The APC […]
News

ARCAN annual awards holds Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

      The 2022 Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) awards ceremony will take place on Monday June 13, in Nigeria The awards is part of activities organised by the association  to honour and celebrate  members who have distinguished themselves in outstanding  and exemplary ways in the nurturing and development of Nigeria’s […]
News

Two dead after train derails in Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

A high-speed train has derailed in the Portuguese district of Coimbra, killing two and injuring at least 30 others. The train was travelling north when it collided with a railway maintenance machine in the town of Soure, reports the BBC. Mayor of Soure Mário Jorge told Portuguese media that the crash happened at about 15:30. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica