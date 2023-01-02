Don’t give up hope, Okonkwo tells Nigerians

Success Nwogu

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo has urged Nigerians not to give up on Nigeria, adding that the country is in God’s hands. He stated that Nigeria had been in the wilderness for some years but is now coming out of it.

He spoke yesterday after the crossover service at the international headquarters of TREM, Obanikoro, Lagos. He said the Muhammadu Buhari government and the consequent national challenges were a necessary route that Nigeria must have to go through. He added that because of the current challenges and experiences, people now want the right things to be done.

The cleric urged the eligible electorate to participate actively in the 2023 election. He also advised them not to vote based on gratification, religion, or ethnicity. Okonkwo said: “We should have hope in the country.

We should not give up on our nation. “Because of uncertainties, and insecurity, you do not now what the future holds but one thing I can assure you is that our country is in the hands of God.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...