Don’t give up, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells Muslim Sisters

Wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has tasked Muslim women to remain resolute and continue to strive for the rights of women and parenting, saying the reality of today has made it imperative for the modern woman to be adequately equipped and empowered.

Speaking at the 2nd edition of the Muslim Sisters’ Seminar hosted by her office at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, in line with the vision to impact lives and build legacies, and most importantly, serve as the forerunner to the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Festival. She said the seminar, with the theme “Women: Nurturing Lives to Secure a Better Future,” was aimed at highlighting the strategic role of women in ensuring a better future for the younger generation and society at large.

She said: “My message to the Muslim sisters is that they should not give up; they should continue to encourage the younger ones out there.” We know that the system for children is now different from when we were much younger and there are so many challenges and obstacles out there. However, we need to keep doing our best and there is hope for the future.

” Other sub-themes include: “The Rights of a Woman; Women’s Health: Total Wellness; and Security & Self- Awareness in a Modern Society.” There was also a panel session on “Parenting: The Role of a Mother or Grandmother in Molding a Contemporary Child.” According to her, “We decided that it is important that we talk to our Muslim sisters, ensuring that if they are going to have a better future, they must put their health first; they must know their rights; and they must be security-conscious.” So, we have considered these three topics and put them together on the basis of the fact that they are apt for the moment to debunk a lot of myths out there so that the modern woman can understand what is happening and be empowered to make informed choices and decisions.

” She said the enthusiasm demonstrated by the participants was encouraging as the seminar provided the platform for them to interact properly, understand their various roles in society and also have a better future for the next generation. Besides, she said the seminar was designed as a platform to bring professional women, the aged, and students together to dissect relevant topics on parenting, security, health, and rights of Muslim sisters, with the view to engendering sustainable and positive solutions to contemporary issues, just as she said it was imperative for all parents and guardians to imbue in their children and wards the virtues of love of God, respect for the rights of others, and prayers without ceasing. The Chief Imam of Lagos, Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nola, commended Dr Sanwo-Olu for the initiative and suggested that it be held twice a year to spread the message to more women, as it corresponded with Prophet Muhammad’s instruction to his wife, Aisha, to gather women together and teach them lessons on virtuous living and parenting.

The Cheif Imam, who was represented by Imam Musbauhudeen Gaji, Abou-Nola also advised women to train their children beyond the first degree and lead them by example. Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, urged women to be wary of jumping into any business deals, and always deploy artificial intelligence, such as the installation of CCTV and general employment of technology, to prevent crime. He said: “Your children should know important numbers; you must always run a background check for your staff, including domestic staff; refrain from displaying expensive wares in your car; you must be observant and your movements must be confidential to a few; your car alarm is a great security device; and also the neighborhood watch groups are important.” “Remember, your security starts with you.

The extent of how secure you are is dependent on your level of security consciousness, awareness, and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies. You are your security. ” Dignitaries at the event were: Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat;Dr.

(Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti- Adebule, former Deputy Governor of the state; Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, wife of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State; Chief (Mrs.) Bintu Fatima Tinubu, Iyalode of Lagos; and Alhaja Ramdat Muri-Okunola, mother of Head Other facilitators are media personality, Mrs. Nihmatallah Akashat Zibiri; and Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Omowunmi Bakare; while the panelists are Mrs. Hamzat, Mrs. Azeezat Funso Raji, Mrs. Halimat Olayinka Abou-Nola, and Mrs. Kafayat Oyewo, who moderated the panel session.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...