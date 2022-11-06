TEXT: Matthew 24:13; Job 14:7-9; Proverbs 24:16; Isaiah 40:1-2 Matthew 24:13.

But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. Job 14:7-9. For there is hope of a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease.

Though the root thereof wax old in the earth, and the stock thereof die in the ground. Yetthroughthescentofwaterit willbud, andbringforthboughs like a plant. Proverbs 24:16.

For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief. Isaiah 40:1-2. Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.

Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfareis accomplished, thather iniquityispardoned: forshehath received of the LORD’S hand double for all her sins. Don’t give up no matter what youaregoingthroughpresently.

It is of a truth that no one celebrate a failure. Success attracts many friends. It is only a success that is celebrated. There is no one in life that becomes successful bygivingup. If you want to be successful in life you must not give up.

Success and failure are two things that happen to men in life. Failure is very easy to getand also it is very cheap to obtain. It is not necessary to plan to fail before you fail, ifyougiveuponyourdreamsor goals.

If you refuse to take necessary steps oract promptly failure isinevitable. Onthecontrary, successisplannedfor, itinvolvestak ing actions.

It involves diligence, hard work, smart work, consistencyand persistence. Toachieve success in life and destiny, you don’t give up but you continue workinguntilthedesired success or result is achieved.

I Prophesy that failure will be far away from you in Jesus Name. Inlifeanddestiny, thereisnoone that quits that wins, also, there is no one that wins that quits.

If you want to win don’t quit. Joseph did not give up despite all his challenges. He put all his negative encounters and experiences aside and eventually he became the Governor in the land of Egypt.

David did not give up, he pursued his enemies, he overtook them and eventuallyrecovered all. Jabez did not give up but continue prayingtoGoduntilGodblessed him and changed his story.

Abraham, Sarah and Hannah did not giveupuntilGodgavethemtheir own children.

Obed-Edom did not commit suicide till God visited him miraculously and blessed himbeyondmeasure. Jobrefused to give up despite the fact that Satan brought him down but held firmtoGodandGodrestoredhim back double.

Are you a Servant of God and your ministry is not growing as expected? Don’t give up, very soon your Ministry will receive divine touch of God. Are you waiting on God to meet all your needs?

Don’tgiveup, Hewilldefinitely supply all your needs. Are you looking to God for marriage partner? Don’tgiveupverysoon He will give you.

Are you looking for the fruits of the womb? Don’t give up, by this time next year, you will carry your own child in Jesus Name. Are you jobless presently? Don’t give up God will give you a Miracle job. Areyousick? Don’tgiveup, God will heal you.

Whatever you are expecting God to give you, don’t give up He will give you very soon. May be your work or your business is not moving as expected, don’t give up. In all your endeavors don’t give up and you will definitely receive your own testimonies. He who endures totheendshallbesaved.

PRAYER POINTS:

I reject failure in my life and destiny by fire in Jesus Name. I shall be successful in life irrespective of situations around me in Jesus Name. I receivethe graceto startwell and finish well in Jesus Name. 4. I shall not give up but end up as a success in Jesus Name

