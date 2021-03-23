News

Don’t go on strike because of minimum wage bill, FG begs labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has appealed to organised labour not to cripple activities in the country because of the minimum wage bill currently in the National Assembly.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal at the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) meeting on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, said he was throwing his weight behind what the Nigerian government stood for by adopting conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the minimum wage.
He said: “Although the council has been inactive, the ministry in the spirit of tripartism has ensured and maintained a sound tripartite relationship with Social Partners.
“For example during the negotiation for the national minimum wage from 2017 to 2018, we used the tripartite plus composition of government, employers, employees and other interests – and for other interests, we made sure that it reflected the members of this council.
“That was why we got the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) involved in that negotiation and we called it tripartite plus. The Chairman of that Minimum Wage Committee, Ama Pepple came from outside as an experienced technocrat who had been the Head of Service of the Federation, Minister and Clerk of the National Assembly. We invited her to give that plus the effective ingredient that is needed, so also the state governments.
“Mr. President of NLC, you didn’t need to thank me for what I said about the minimum wage bill because I was reechoing what the Nigerian government stood for by adopting the ILO Convention 28, the Minimum Wage Fixing Machinery Convention of 1928 (No.26) and  the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention of 1970 (No131). From these conventions, the Minimum wage Act was signed in 1981. So, I am with you 100 percent but I don’t want you to go on strike on that.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Food security: CBN disburses N554bn to 2.8m farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N554.61 billion to 2,849,490 farmers to boost food security under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) beginning from 2015. In a communiqué issued in Abuja yesterday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that out of the amount, N61.02 billion was disbursed to 353,370 dry season farmers. T he […]
News

With 223 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Friday confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19, as the number of infected people in the country increased to 63,731, according to official records. Meanwhile, one person died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,154, according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control […]
News

Ex Petroleum minister endorses Gov Emmanuel’s International worship center

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Says critics of project are hypocrites A former Minister of Petroleum, Otuekong Don Etiebet has thrown his endorsement behind plans by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to build an international worship center for God in the state. This comes amidst criticism that has trained the project by critics of the government in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica