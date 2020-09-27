News Top Stories

Don’t go on strike, govs beg labour

Governors of the 36 states of the country has asked organised labour not to go on its planned industrial action on Monday over the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.

 

The governors, who met with leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) till the early hours of Saturday, said the timing of the strike action was inauspicious and could aggravate an already worsening situation if not averted.

 

The meeting, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, was attended by NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President Quadri Olaleye and the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboajah, as well as the Director General of the NGF Mr. Asishana Okauru, noted that Nigerian workers were in dire straits, adding that any action embarked upon by the union at this time would further worsen their situation.

 

According to the communiqué, “no one that is conversant with the prevailing situation in the country would disagree with labour and its demands.” Fayemi, however, pleaded with labour to give the governors time to consult with the various stakeholders, on how to resolve the impasse.

 

NLC president accused the Federal Government of violating “the time-tested global process of dialogue. “When the cost of PMS rises, the cost of everything in the country rises with it.”

 

He praised the NGF Chairman for agreeing to broaden the mechanism for consultation on the matter saying “I praise you for showing a good grasp of this matter and I believe that if they had widened the mechanism for consultation and involved people like you, we wouldn’t have come to this pass.”

