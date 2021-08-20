‘Don’t hand over Ajaokuta Steel to foreigners’

The Chairman, Basic Metal, Fabricated Iron and Steel Products aka KAM Holdings, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, has urged the Federal Government not to give the Ajaokuta Steel Complex to foreigners. Yusuf, who spoke at a meeting of iron and steel stakeholders on Thursday in Ilorin, lamented that the firm had been abandoned for years despite having the capacity to give many youths job opportunities.

He said the company should be managed 100 per cent by an indigenous investor with an impressive track record. Yusuf said: “With this, the government can and may own 40 per cent while the investor will own 60 per cent. This will, no doubt, enhance easy, sustainable, and rewarding business fortunes for the nation. Every phase and process of the investment must be given cognizance, attention and priority.

“As a matter of fact, Nigeria needs to pride herself as the giant of Africa by making judicious use of her highly talented, patriotic and committed indigenous investors with adequate recognition of the stakes of the government. If randomly sampled, the position of the general public is that Ajaokuta Steel Plant should work again at the hands of a local investor(s).” He urged the Federal Government to seek advice from existing players in the steel industry with wide experience in the field, adding that the FG should adopt the model used by China “wherein they indigenized their iron and steel industries, with the government having only marginal interest and the majority interest committed to indigenous investors.” According to Yusuf, China’s decision helped transform the country’s steel industry within 25 years “and led to massive development of the industrial sector.”

