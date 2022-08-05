Islam

‘Don’t ignore the less-privileged, vulnerable’

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

As more Nigerians continue to lament over the economic hardship, an Islamic charity organisation, ‘Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation’ has called on called on well-meaning Nigerians to show love in pursuit of the welfare of the less privileged and vulnerable in the society. Speaking at the 13th distribution of Zakat in Osogbo, Suleiman Olagunju, who is the Director of the Foundation, said the group is ready to identify with the needy in the society. He said: “Zakat is a compulsory charity for the well-being Muslims. Once you have stipulated amount of money for the year after you paid your expenses, then Zakat is compulsory. Once these incentives, be it money or material, are collected, we identify the needy in the society and distribute. We have been on it since 2000. We are focused on empowerment of the people; we have so many people on the list”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

NACOMYO, MSSN fault PFN’s position on proposed Shariah law in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have condemned the position of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on the introduction of Shariah law in the South West. The PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, had warned the Senate to reject a memo presented during the […]
Islam

Excitement as six visually-impaired students graduate from Quranic school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was an excitement galore in Lagos as the Muslim Association of Visually impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN), has graduated its first set of students of Quranic recitation.   Speaking during its maiden Qur’an graduation ceremony where six graduands recited different chapters of the Holy Quran using braille, the Chairman MAVIN Lagos chapter, Qusim Abdul-Ganiy, solicited […]
Islam

Eulogies as NSCIA loses deputy scribe, Idoko

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Muslim faithful in Nigeria has condoled with Sultan of Sokoto and Ummah in the country over the death of the deputy Secretary General, South-East, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Imaam Adam Idoko. Imam Idoko died at the Medical Centre Abuja on Wednesday. Muslim leaders and organisations have been extolling the virtues of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica