‘Don’t ignore the less-privileged, vulnerable’

As more Nigerians continue to lament over the economic hardship, an Islamic charity organisation, ‘Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation’ has called on called on well-meaning Nigerians to show love in pursuit of the welfare of the less privileged and vulnerable in the society. Speaking at the 13th distribution of Zakat in Osogbo, Suleiman Olagunju, who is the Director of the Foundation, said the group is ready to identify with the needy in the society. He said: “Zakat is a compulsory charity for the well-being Muslims. Once you have stipulated amount of money for the year after you paid your expenses, then Zakat is compulsory. Once these incentives, be it money or material, are collected, we identify the needy in the society and distribute. We have been on it since 2000. We are focused on empowerment of the people; we have so many people on the list”.

