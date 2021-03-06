News

Don’t insult Kalu, group warns Abaribe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A pro unity group, Aba Frontiers Forum (AFF), has cautioned the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, against heating the polity in Abia State. Reacting to news reports in some national dailies and online platforms with the caption; ‘I survived three impeachment as Kalu’s deputy,’ an extract of Abaribe’s “Made in Aba” book, the group faulted the minority leader for making unsubstantiated claims and unguided utterances, adding that Abaribe emerged deputy governor out of Kalu’s patriotism and magnanimity.

Nkem Chike, the group’s coordinator, stressed that Kalu as a mortal was neither perfect nor was Abaribe perfect during Kalu/Abaribe’s administration in the state. While admonishing the Minority Leader to show appreciation to the Kalu dynasty for giving him the opportunity to serve as deputy governor, the group stressed that derogatory utterances and unguided statements credited to Abaribe are uncalled for and capable of jeopardizing the relative peace in the political space in Abia State.

He said: “The statements credited to the minority leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, as reported in the Punch Newspaper, being an extract of the yet-to-be unveiled “Made in Aba” book authored by Abaribe, are unpatriotic, uncivilized and uncalled for.” While urging Abaribe to be grateful to Kalu, who gave him the opportunity to serve as deputy governor, Chike emphasized the need for Abians to close ranks for the benefit of the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: ‘Why APC is ‘romancing’ South-East’

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Fresh facts have emerged as to why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is strongly desirous of forging a political alliance with the people of South-East.   The party at the moment, shares the same number of states with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had dominated politics of the region since 1999. They both […]
News

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Nigerian doctor, wife in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood Nigerian couple found in their home Friday morning. A Nigerian Doctor in the United States, Dr Ben Okigbo, shot himself to death on Friday. The tragic incident happened at his Greatwood, Texas, United States home. Police haven’t said how they died, but an investigator on the […]
News Top Stories

We’ve wasted opportunities, now on right path – Tinubu

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

As leaders from across the various political divides felicitate with Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said despite challenges of the past, the nation is now on the path to progress. The former governor admitted that as a nation, “we spilled blood […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica