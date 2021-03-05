Don’t insult Kalu, group warns Abaribe 

A pro unity group, Aba Frontiers Forum (AFF) has cautioned the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe against heating the polity in Abia State.

Reacting to news reports in some national dailies and online platforms with the caption ‘I survived three impeachment as Kalu’s deputy’, an extract of Abaribe’s “Made in Aba” book, the group faulted the minority leader for making unsubstantiated claims and unguided utterances, adding that Abaribe emerged deputy Governor out of Kalu’s patriotism and magnanimity.

Nkem Chike, the group’s coordinator, stressed that Kalu as a mortal was not perfect neither was Abaribe perfect during the Kalu/Abaribe’s administration in Abia state.

While admonishing the Minority Leader to show appreciation to the Kalu dynasty for giving him the opportunity to serve as deputy governor, the group stressed that derogatory utterances and unguided statements credited to Abaribe are uncalled for and capable of jeopardizing the relative peace in the political space in Abia State.

He said: “The statements credited to the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as reported in the Punch newspaper, being an extract of the yet-to-be unveiled “Made in Aba” book authored by Abaribe are unpatriotic, uncivilized and uncalled for.”

While urging Abaribe to be grateful to Kalu, who gave him the opportunity to serve as Deputy Governor, Chike emphasized on the need for Abians to close ranks for the benefit of the people.

