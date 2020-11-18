Metro & Crime

Dont intimidate, harass members of the public, Makinde warns Amotekun Corps

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Wednesday warned members of the newly-inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named “Amotekun” not to harass any member of the public in the course of discharge of their local security duty.
Makinde gave the warning during the passing out parade of the 1,500 pioneer members of Amotekun Corps who had undergone 18 days orientation and training. The event held at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo, where he also urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps members.
Present at the event were Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; former Oyo Central District Senator, Mrs. Monsurat Sunmonu and Deputy Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi.
Makinde said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state, while urging them to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.
“You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism. Our regional integration in the South West with Amotekun will come to limelight. Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night. Don’t let Amotekun beat you with koboko,” he said while addressing journalists.
Makinde stressed that the Amotekun Corps would work with other security agencies but will be answerable to the state government that recruited them.

