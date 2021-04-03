News

Don’t jeopardize unity of Nigeria –Catholic Archbishop of Lagos

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

Nigerians from all walks of life have been urged to unite and work assiduously to build a peaceful and united country, particularly at this period of growing insecurity, fear and anxiety in the land. This was the submission of the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, in his Easter message.

In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Martins called on the country’s leadership at all levels to be more proactive and sincere in tackling the numerous challenges plaguing the nation. He listed such challenges as insecurity, endemic corruption, economic woes, ethnic agitations, and worsening unemployment.

Failure to urgently address these problems, the Archbishop warned, was capable of plunging the entire nation in the path of disintegration. Martins congratulated Christians and indeed all Nigerians on the successful completion of the 40 day Lenten season, a period, he said, set aside to prepare them for the celebration of Easter, the most important Christian feast.

He then urged all Christians to allow the spiritual gains of the Lenten season to continue to take effect in their daily lives. The prelate also stressed the need for all Nigerians to continue to live in true brotherhood, adding, however, that this can only be reinforced when there is love, mutual respect and tolerance. He expressed dismay over what he termed the failure of those in government to address the grave level of discontent across the land, and regretted the inability of security agencies to nip the activities of criminals in the bud. He said: “The growing restlessness in the land and the perceived inability of the government to address major contentious issues of national importance, could well herald a deadlier wave of disaffection than that of the EndSARS protest of last October

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara APC crisis: Stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The meeting of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to resolve the crisis in the state party ended in a stalemate, just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declined […]
News

Nigeria correctional service build shoe, garment factory in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Nigeria Correctional Services yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a shoe and garment factory in Aba, Abia State to empower inmates on skill acquisition. Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, charged parties involved in the construction to ensure its timely delivery of the factory. Aregbesola described investment of that magnitude […]
News

British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

    A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic even though he has caught the virus twice. Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by the car in the central […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica