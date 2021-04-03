Don’t jeopardize unity of Nigeria –Catholic Archbishop of Lagos

Nigerians from all walks of life have been urged to unite and work assiduously to build a peaceful and united country, particularly at this period of growing insecurity, fear and anxiety in the land. This was the submission of the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, in his Easter message.

In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Martins called on the country’s leadership at all levels to be more proactive and sincere in tackling the numerous challenges plaguing the nation. He listed such challenges as insecurity, endemic corruption, economic woes, ethnic agitations, and worsening unemployment.

Failure to urgently address these problems, the Archbishop warned, was capable of plunging the entire nation in the path of disintegration. Martins congratulated Christians and indeed all Nigerians on the successful completion of the 40 day Lenten season, a period, he said, set aside to prepare them for the celebration of Easter, the most important Christian feast.

He then urged all Christians to allow the spiritual gains of the Lenten season to continue to take effect in their daily lives. The prelate also stressed the need for all Nigerians to continue to live in true brotherhood, adding, however, that this can only be reinforced when there is love, mutual respect and tolerance. He expressed dismay over what he termed the failure of those in government to address the grave level of discontent across the land, and regretted the inability of security agencies to nip the activities of criminals in the bud. He said: “The growing restlessness in the land and the perceived inability of the government to address major contentious issues of national importance, could well herald a deadlier wave of disaffection than that of the EndSARS protest of last October

