Don’t just arrest kidnappers, says Pastor Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has slammed security agencies for not killing but rather arresting kidnappers who have plunged the entire nation into chaos.

He expressed the sentiment during a live church service on Dunamis TV monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday.

Pastor Enenche contended that arresting and detaining them is unnecessary, pointing out that it is why a security crisis persists in the country.

According to the cleric, kidnappers should be gunned down when sighted. His words: “Arresting kidnappers is a waste of time. That is why there is evil persists in land. When you catch them, waste them.”

The renowned gospel preacher backed his claim, quoting Exodus 21:16 saying, “And he that steals a man and sells him, or if he is found in his island, he shall surely be put to death”.

He charged members of communities, particularly the vigilantes in where kidnapping incidents constantly occur to wake up to the wake sensibilities and protect their land. The man of God added, “Every community wake-up for your people, every security man should rise. The rise up in Nigeria will not see our end.

We shall see them. “I pray them God will help our military and paramilitary to wake up so that the villagers don’t take the glory of what is due for our forces.” He predicted the end of the security crisis in the country staying, “Very saying terrorists will begin to die mysteriously.

They won’t even need to face hunters, they will be dying mysteriously. “The bandits and those sponsoring them will have encounter in the night that will bury them permanently.”

