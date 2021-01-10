News

Don't leave electricity tariff to NERC, Aremu cautions FG

Ilorin Former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, at the weekend decried the incessant arbitrary hike in electricity tariff by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in the country, saying it is reprehensible and unjustified in view of the persistent blackout nationwide and failure of the electricity distributors to fix the energy problem.

 

 

The Labour leader, who was fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the sideline of an event commemorating his 60th birthday, said the Federal Government has a responsibility to regulate the prices of electricity consumed in a way that would not inflict unnecessary pain and burden on the citizenry, rather than leaving it to the whims and caprices of the regulatory agency.

 

Recall that the latest controversial 50 per cent hike in electricity tariff had elicited varied reactions from many Nigerians who condemned the decision, especially at a time Nigerians are still reeling from the excruciating economic pains inflicted on them by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the economic recession the country is currently going through

