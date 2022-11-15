Don’t let Nigeria become another Afghanistan, Afenifere tells FG

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed concerns over the frequent kidnap incidents in the South West, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. In a release by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that the frequency and ferocity of kidnapping in the zone are worrisome.

It recalled the abductions near the Dominion University and Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway in the past weeks, noting that victims included former University of Ibadan Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Adigun Agbaje. Agbaje was released after alleged payment of a ransom running into millions of naira. Suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly attacked travellers on October 27, abducting five persons and killing several others on the road.

Two days after seven bandits abducted four travellers in Ekiti State. On Tuesday, gunmen dressed in military uniforms again attacked commuters on the highway. The group said it is disturbed by the burning of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Ede, Osun State, at the weekend.

Afenifere said: “Unauthorised burning of any property is condemnable by all standards. The fact that this type of arson reared its head in the South West is unacceptable. It should be thoroughly investigated and made to be the last of such occurrences.

There should be no excuse whatsoever to put the 2023 general election in jeopardy.” Besides the invasion of a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, in June, Ajayi also cited the various kidnap incidents on a farm near Ipapo and on Okaka- Otu Road both in Oke Ogun as well as the ones that took place in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

He also mentioned the terror attacks in Kwara and Lagos states, expressing the hope that efforts will be made to ensure that the situation in the South West does not degenerate into what is obtainable in certain parts of the North. Afenifere said: “Recall that the situation has become so dire that marauders do even invade houses to pick victims.

For instance, last Monday, a Catholic priest, Father Kunat, and eight others were abducted in separate attacks in Idon, Kajuru Local Government Area and in Oil Village, a suburb of the Kaduna metropolis, located near the Kaduna refinery. “Reports had it that bandits invaded the residence of Father Kunat in Idon at midnight and abducted him while the attack on Oil Village occurred at about 7:45 pm also on Monday night.

Bandits, numbering about 15, sneaked into the village and surrounded the residence of a widow and swooped on her as she was returning from where she went to purchase an item.

She and her children became victims. Another widow nearby was also kidnapped right in her home. Incidents of bandits attacking people in their homes in Abuja, Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Nassarawa, Benue and Zamfara states were rife.”

