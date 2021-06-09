Don’t let Oyo go up in flames, Alao-Akala tells Buhari

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the state go up in flames, decrying Saturday’s attack and killings in the Igangan area of the state. He urged the president to resolve the security crisis in the state, saying that; “Oyo state is a strategic focal point that must not be allowed to go up in flames.” Alao-Akala described the attack as barbaric, unwarranted, saying it required “re-introspection” by Governor Seyi Makinde’s government. In a statement by his media aide, Tolu Mustapha in Ibadan, the former governor said the unwarranted killings called to question the fate of other citizens spread across different zones in the state. On Sunday, the police announced that the attackers, suspected to be killer herdsmen, killed 11 people in Igangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area. The gunmen had invaded the town on Saturday around 11.10pm on motorcycles shooting people and burning houses.

