Don’t let politicians use you against Yahaya Bello govt, Kogi NUJ urges journalists

*Says: ‘Gov Bello has done very well’

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on journalists in the state to “guard against being used by unscrupulous politicians who may be out to run down the government of Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello for whatever reasons.”

The Council urged journalists to let the ethics of the media profession take the center stage in their practice, noting that falsifying reports was criminal and that Governor Bello had performed very well.

Chairman of the Council, Comr. Adeiza Momohjimoh, who made the call at the 2022 NUJ Press Week in Lokoja, on Thursday, emphasized the importance of truth in journalism practice.

While saying that it was unprofessional to report a story from only one perspective, the Chairman described false media reports as “criminal and very ungodly”.

“I urge our colleagues not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians who may be out to run down the Government of Kogi State for whatever reasons. The governor has done very well. We celebrate him.”

At the ceremony, the Union recognised the efforts made by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, especially in the health and education sectors, and bestowed an award of exemplary performance on the Governor.

According to him, the only way to register the commendation of journalists in the state is to publicly bestow an award on him for infrastructure revolution in health and education sectors in Kogi State.

 

 

 

