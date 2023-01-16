News

Don’t let society mislead you-Nollywood actress Amaka Chukwujekwu advice

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Talented Nollywood screen diva, Amaka Chukwujekwu have gave her remark on the state of the creative industry and how it has really pushed most female and male entertainment personalities into the fog of disarray.

She said ‘ staying relevant is about your body of work and content in the market, the success of your content now determines your level of relevance. It’s very simple , we are all content contributors in different rights. With different projects either in the film or music scene.

She however noted that entertainers should desist from measuring another man’s success to their thereby creating unnecessary pressure that may lead into a Waterloo

Reiterating further, she said ‘ I see many young actresses jumping from one role to another , one set to another without defining theirs brand. We need to be precise on what our brand stands for and also desist from submitting to any situation for clout chasing as it will only mess up the trust our followers have in us’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize in Literature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

American poet, Louise Glück, has won this year’s Nobel prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy chose Glück, for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The poet Louise Glück had become the first American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature in 27 years. Glück is the 16th woman […]
News

Okowa guarantees pension rights, benefits for Ibori, Uduaghan, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend said the 2019 law on pension rights and benefits for tenure completion of former governors and their deputies as amended to accommodate former acting governors, would not be tampered with during his administration. The governorsaidhis counterpartinLagosState, MrBabajideSanwo- Olu, wasonhisown since the Centre of Excellence and the Big […]
News

12 deaths recorded as daily COVID-19 infection rate drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve new deaths were recorded as newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases dropped to 454 on Friday. However, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the total confirmed cases in the country now stands at 27,564 in 35 states and the FCT, while those that have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica