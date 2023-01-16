Don’t let society mislead you-Nollywood actress Amaka Chukwujekwu advice

Talented Nollywood screen diva, Amaka Chukwujekwu have gave her remark on the state of the creative industry and how it has really pushed most female and male entertainment personalities into the fog of disarray.

She said ‘ staying relevant is about your body of work and content in the market, the success of your content now determines your level of relevance. It’s very simple , we are all content contributors in different rights. With different projects either in the film or music scene.

She however noted that entertainers should desist from measuring another man’s success to their thereby creating unnecessary pressure that may lead into a Waterloo

Reiterating further, she said ‘ I see many young actresses jumping from one role to another , one set to another without defining theirs brand. We need to be precise on what our brand stands for and also desist from submitting to any situation for clout chasing as it will only mess up the trust our followers have in us’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...