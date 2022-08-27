Don’t listen to any presidential candidate speaking by proxy- Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the electorate not to consider any of the presidential candidates speaking by proxies.

According to a statement Saturday by the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Obi gave the advice while speaking to Nigerians that came to welcome him in Germany, saying that every candidate must come and tell Nigerians his agenda to make Nigeria work.

While addressing Nigerians in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, the former Governor of Anambra State, asked the electorate to do background checks on all presidential candidates before listening to whatever promises they make.

He said: “When you listen to us, go and check our background, this is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications, I live in Nigeria and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader but I have a privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions, but I always say to people that educational qualification is not the same as integrity. Listen to all the presidential candidates not through proxy. Let anyone who wants to be your president come forward himself and speak to you directly, because he is the one you will hold responsible for whatever happens to Nigeria under his care.

“This campaign is not a campaign you are going to speak through somebody, that person needs to come and directly tell us what he is going to do for our country and we must take note of whatever he says and hold him to his words.

“We also don’t want to be carried to this place in a wheelchair, but must consider his capacity, competence, integrity and commitment.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...