Don’t lose hope on Nigeria, Akeredolu, Bagudu, Wase tell Nigerians

•TUC urges Lagosians to approach 2021 with hope, enthusiasm

A glimpse of hope resonated in the New Year messages of some state governors yesterday as the state chief executives urged residents not to lose faith and hope in themselves, the nation and the society.

They also pledged that state governments would create safe environments for investment to thrive in the spirit of the New Year. Speaking against the backdrop of the state of the nation in his New Year message, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, expressed optimism that the best of all is embedded in every individual as long as he resolves to surmount challenges placed above ‘self-abnegation’.

Akeredolu in the message issued by his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said: “Humanity has never been insulated from challenges; and clearly too, human challenges have never remained invincible and endlessly insolvent. Undoubtedly, Year 2020 was fraught with a web of challenges.

“All the same, our individual and collective approach to Year 2021 remains a potent force that can open our minds to the hidden and exploitable opportunities required for fresh paths of growth and development. “In this regard, losing faith in ourselves and even the nation is not an option but a clear route to self-abnegation.

We only require a new approach, fresh ideas for results of uncommon nature to face the unusual times. “Therefore, as we march in one collective faith on this fresh path, we must not allow our divergence in religion, politics and even social stratification to create artificial and needless boundaries on our way to a greater Ondo State. It can only be better under our watch.”

On his part, Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, also felicitated with the people of the state and other Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year 2021. A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, in Birnin Kebbi, noted that 2020 was a very challenging year as a result of a myriad of “unpalatable events and occurrences that had devastating socio – economic and health impacts on Nigerians”.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, said: “These include the raging global coronavirus pandemic and the wanton destructions caused by the unprecedented flood disasters, among others.

“The past year was an extremely difficult one for all those involved in governance, occasioned by the above obnoxious events. “These unforeseen dastardly developments significantly withered the resources of nations, including Nigeria,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, urged Nigerians not to despair in spite of the challenges bedevilling the country. Wase, in a New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Umar Muhammad Puma, in Jos, Plateau State capital, advised Nigerians to believe in the prosperity of the country.

He said: “On behalf of my family, constituents and indeed the House of Representatives, I wish to heartily rejoice with all our countrymen and women for seeing off the year 2020 and successfully entering 2021.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for keeping us going and keeping Nigeria as one inspite of the challenges we have had in the last decade. “God had a reason for keeping Nigeria as one united entity urging Nigerians to believe that the New Year could be better. “I urge you not to despair but to remain patriotic as ever and believe that no matter how difficult things may be, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“The challenges we are experiencing in Nigeria today are just temporarily and with your prayers and cooperation, we shall all smile soon. So, continue to pray for your leaders at every level of government, cooperate with them and contribute in your own little way to make Nigeria a great nation.” On its part, the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) also urged Lagosians to approach 2021 with hope and enthusiasm in spite of the gloomy picture of 2020. The TUC state Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Ekundayo, and Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Aladetan, made the call in a joint New Year’s message yesterday in Lagos.

They said: “In spite of all the challenges in 2020, it also came along with certain opportunities and lessons which if maximised by leaders at all levels, can encourage improvement in efficiency while breaking barriers of time and distance.

“This is another opportunity for us to re-appraise our decisions and choices, while also prioritising appropriately with available scarce resources.” The TUC leaders said the union was able to navigate the challenges, including COVID- 19 in year 2020 through creativity, adaptation, determination and passion to serve. “There is no doubting the fact that 2020, now popularly tagged as a pandemic year, cannot be forgotten in the history of mankind.

“We must confess that it has not been a jolly ride, but we maintained constant engagement with all concerned authorities with proactive and realistic ways of problem solving.” Meanwhile, the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) has said they solidly stand with Christmas message of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, saying the nation is need of the truth. TEKAN in a statement issued to journalists in Jos, by its General Secretary, Very Revd. Moses Ebuga, said: “TEKAN strongly adds its voice to those already expressed by CAN, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and other prominent Nigerians on the urgent need for the Federal government to act for justice. “That our nation is at the crossroads and in dire need of the bitterest truth is an undisputable fact.

