Arts & Entertainments

Don’t lose hope! Side chick’s married lover divorces wife to engage her

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to advise fellow side chicks not to give up on married men as she reveals how her married lover broke up with his wife to marry her.

She sent her advice through a relationship expert who shared the news on a popular Facebook group Singles Only on August 27. According to the lady, she met the said married man nine years ago after he sent him a message on Facebook.

The lady revealed that she knew the man was married but decided to date him believing that one day, her side chick status would be upgraded to wife. Well her dreams turned reality nine years later as the said married man has now broken up with his wife and has engaged her.

They are now set t o w a l k down the aisle soon. She then urged her fellow side chicks not to lose hope.

“You’ll never be a side chick forever”, she advised. “I met him on Facebook nine years ago. I knew that he was married with kids because his wife was always tagging him. I dated him anyway.

Other sidechicks came and left because of his wife but i stayed with him. Last month he finally broke up with his wife.

“Today he proposed to me and i said yes. My advise to other women is that you will never be a side chick forever. Don’t lose hope your time will come. Don’t ignore inbox messages of married men on Facebook.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Echoes of women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African traditional societies, childbearing – the responsibility of a woman in marriage – is held in high esteem. In most cultures failure to fulfill this role of motherhood is often greeted with sustained reproach and psychological torment to the woman. In fact, barren women are not accepted by society; they are usually subjected to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Digital theatre beckons with ‘The Making of a Day’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The stage is set for the production of ‘The Making Of A Day’, a play for digital theatre by Akolo Anthony James. The idea of digital theatre becomes imperative following the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to checks its spread. According to James, who is a playwright, librettist and composer, the show has been scheduled […]
Arts & Entertainments

Driver crashes new £200,000 Lamborghini 20 minutes after purchase

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A drunk driver crashed a sports car worth £200,000 just moments after the owner of the car picked it up from a showroom. The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys. The grey two-seater had stopped on a walkway in […]

