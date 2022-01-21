Don’t neglect your last home, Sheikh Eleha warns

Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity and neglect of most cemeteries across the country, especially in the southwest, the Director General of the Daarul-Na’im Academy, Sheikh Imran Abdul-MojeedEleha, has called on every Nigerian, particularly Muslims, to pay special attention to the cemetery, describing it as everyone’s family house and final estate. Sheikh Abdul-Mojeed Eleha warned that it is rather unfortunate that people invest hugely in what they will suddenly abandon while neglecting their final abode, where they will remain until the day of resurrection.

He urged everyone who believes in Allah to always be conscious of death and where they will return after death. Speaking at a public lecture organized by the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community and held at the community’s Muslim Cemetery site, Ashabala Town, Ofada, Ogun State, Sheikh Eleha, said that every soul must prepare for life after death, saying man’s experience after death would be a function of his deeds while alive.

He said no matter how long one lives, one will spend more time in the grave after death, adding that terrible experiences await anyone with evil deeds, while those with good deeds are expected to see better rewards. He urged everyone to endeavor to contribute to the development of a Muslim cemetery, saying no matter how wealthy one is or how beautiful the place one lives, every man will be taken out of the property unannounced to the grave. The Sheikh said: “The Muslim cemetery is our family house. The wise one takes care of his family house. One day, you will be taken out of all those properties you acquired with billions of Naira.

When you are taken out, you will leave your money and the things you have laboured for. Come and invest in your last home so that the reward will be waiting for you before your body is eventually brought in. “As long as people are being buried here, there will be a need to invest here in order to execute one project or the other at this cemetery. There will be a need for security, logistics, workers and other labourers who dig the graves and those who perform baths for the dead. This means that we all have to make a contribution to this place.

We must support the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community in this project. Secondly, we have to inform Muslims that this is a reliable cemetery. The majority of cemeteries represent sunnah controversies.When we encourage people to bury their loved ones in cemeteries, if they learn that their loved ones’ bodies are no longer safe, they will be disheartened to discover that their bodies are being dismembered. This will discourage them from making use of the cemetery. For instance, if one discovers that the body of his father was exhumed, such a person will not want to bury any of his relatives at the cemetery again, irrespective of the dictates of the sunnah.

We all have to be conscious of the fact that the cemetery is our final home. We must begin to take care of it and prepare for it with good conduct and deeds so that we can have a blissful eternal rest. Being buried in a Muslim cemetery will bring Allah’s mercy to the dead. Let’s contribute to the development of the cemetery for the management of this graveyard for Muslims irrespective of our status.

” According to him, once a dead body is known to be a Muslim, it behooves the fellow Muslims to participate in his or her burial rites by doing everything according to the Sunnah without bothering about his deeds, saying that only Allah SWT knows about his secret deeds.

He warned Muslims to be conscious of the way they spend their moments on earth, adding that everyone will spend more time in the grave and that their experience in the grave is a function of how well they live on the surface of the earth. Speaking on the last moment of every soul, the renowned cleric also called on Muslims to be wary of their time on earth, saying that their last moment will be a reflection of their habitual practice. He said anyone who is close to Allah will see the reward during his last moment, while those who ignore Allah will also experience the repercussions during his last moment.

He said when a soul was about to be taken out of a man, he or she was bound to see something that would either make him or her experience excruciating pains or relief. On his part, the Chairman of the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community, Alhaji Jimoh-Faari, said that the cemetery project came into being following the need to find a lasting solution to the challenges of finding a befitting place to bury dead Muslims. He added that the project needs more support from various Muslim communities in order to preserve the burial rites of Muslims according to the Sunnah. He added that there is a need for generators and CCTV cameras for the cemetery’s security, as well as more funding in order to put other facilities in place at the cemetery project, which is located on 10 acres of land at He commended Sheikh Eleha for honouring the community, adding that the usage of the burial ground commenced 5 years ago, with over 1000 corpses interred at the site.

